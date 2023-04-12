OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An FBI investigation uncovered a man, living in Oklahoma City, was believed to be behind a large black-market marijuana trafficking business.

Court documents showed Brandon Ye used a fake Amazon delivery van to move the drug from Oklahoma marijuana grows to a home on NW 58th Street. A neighbor KFOR spoke to said she was not surprised.

“People are constantly going in and out of that house,” said the neighbor, who did not want to go on camera.

When investigators searched the home, they found more than 60 pounds of packaged marijuana inside what was called a “stash house.”

The FBI said in the documents, “the marijuana was packaged in one-pound sized vacuum sealed bags and then stored in black trash bags.”

Investigators said similar trash bags were spotted loaded into the disguised Amazon delivery van.

According to court documents, Ye was using two warehouses in Oklahoma City to lad the drugs onto semis. Surveillance video captured a semi at a business that Ye owned, Arch Granite and Cabinetry. The fake Amazon van was also spotted out front of the business several times.

The FBI said, “it appears that a semi-truck is loaded about once a week with the marijuana for transportation out-of-state.”



Ye was arrested and charged with one count of drug conspiracy. He made his first court appearance Friday. Bond was set at $250,000.