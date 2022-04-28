OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one man is facing multiple charges following a wild police chase on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant on 28-year-old Blake McCloskey at a home near S.W. 23rd and Western Ave.

McCloskey was wanted on a failure to appear warrant for being in possession of a firearm.

“McCloskey wasn’t home, but neighbors told our warrants team he recently left on a motorcycle. As the team was talking with neighbors, McCloskey pulled up on the motorcycle. When he saw our team, he sped off, running stop signs and endangering the public trying to get away. McCloskey rode the bike on the railroad tracks trying to get away, but crashed when he hit a railroad crossing. He then hid a culvert,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III. “[Channel] 4 had a helicopter overhead and let our deputies know exactly where McCloskey was.”

He attempted to hide from police under a bridge, but was spotted by McIntyre Law Chopper 4.

Officials say McCloskey was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

They say he is facing an additional charge since the bike he was riding was stolen.

McCloskey was arrested on complaints of endangering others while eluding police officers, two counts of receiving, possessing, concealing stolen vehicle, and carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.