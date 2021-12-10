Man arrested for woman’s murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting in the 13700 block of Fairhill Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body inside the home. Officials say it appeared that she had been shot to death.

Investigators allege that the victim was shot by 50-year-old Lavelle Lewis during some type of altercation.

Lewis was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

