LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFOR) – A man has been arrested in California in connection to an Oklahoma City Police investigation.

Allan Glazier. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to OKCPD, 46-year-old Allan Glazier was arrested on Jan. 16 by law enforcement in Los Angeles on a warrant for three counts sexual abuse of a child.

The warrant is regarding an investigation by OKCPD. The United States Marshal Service also assisted in the arrest.

No more information is available.