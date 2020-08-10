Man arrested in connection to burglary of home at Tinker Air Force Base

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly walked into a home at Tinker Air Force Base.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Tinker Air Force Base regarding a burglary at a home on base.

The victim told deputies that she heard someone walk inside her home after her dog started barking.

When she got up to look, she found 25-year-old Montana Burkhart standing in her house. She says she told Burkhart to leave several times and he finally did.

The victim says Burkhart was wearing clothes that belonged to her husband and said Burkhart had been in her truck.

Base security officers were able to take Burkhart into custody until deputies arrived on the scene.

Burkhart was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary.

