Man arrested in connection to deadly road rage incident

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly road rage incident.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, investigators with the Tulsa Police Department say two cars became engaged in a road rage incident in the 8200 block of E. 51st St.

Officials say people inside the vehicles got into a verbal argument that ended when 29-year-old Nathaniel Chilcoat allegedly fired into the other car.

Police say there were two women and a 4-year-old child inside that vehicle. The bullet hit one person in the chest.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Chilcoat was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.