Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Oklahoma City.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of S. Mehl Dr.
When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Milton High suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Investigators say High became involved in a family argument when he was allegedly stabbed by 31-year-old Christopher Gordon.
Gordon was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.
