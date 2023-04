OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been arrested following an overdose death one year ago.

On April 1, 2022, police were called to an overdose call in the 600 block of W. Hill St. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators allege that Justin Lastra packaged and sold fentanyl to a group of people. One of those people, Kathryn Manning, ended up dying from an overdose.

Lastra has been arrested on a murder complaint.