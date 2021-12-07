Man arrested in connection to Norman shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with an October shooting that left one person injured.

On Oct. 21, officers responded to the Norman Regional HealthPlex in reference to a woman who had been shot in the arm, leg, and torso.

Investigators learned that 42-year-old Bryan Foree allegedly shot the victim during a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 block of Toberman Dr.

Foree drove her to the hospital and left the area.

Since the shooting, authorities have been searching for Foree.

On Sunday, he was arrested in the backyard of a home on outstanding warrants for domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

“I am proud of the work that the men and women of the Norman Police Department did throughout this investigation, “said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster. “I know that that they worked tirelessly, as a team, to solidify criminal charges, locate, and arrest the shooting suspect. They also did a tremendous job of caring for the victim and serving both her and her family throughout this difficult process. This is just another example of the commitment that we have to both protecting and serving our community.”