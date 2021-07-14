Man arrested in connection to shooting, crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection to a shooting and a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

On July 11, officers were called to the 3400 block of N.E. 23rd St. in reference to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that a vehicle hit a woman and pinned her up against the building. However, the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

A short time later, emergency crews were called to OU Medical Center after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

Investigators learned that the victim and her boyfriend were at the 2-3 Bar and Grill when they ran into the man’s ex-girlfriend.

A confrontation and fight ensued, which led to the female victim running to her truck.

As she was putting the truck in gear, she told officers that she was still being attacked and said someone pulled a gun on her.

She said she slammed on the gas as she tried to get away, which caused her to pin a woman to the building.

The victim says that she backed up, “but someone immediately started to shoot at her, striking the white truck several times.”

Investigators ultimately arrested 26-year-old Jevontai Ingram for the shooting.

Ingram was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

Ingram was previously convicted of first-degree murder in the botched robbery of an Oklahoma pharmacy in which his accomplice, Antwun Parker, was shot and killed.