Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly one month after a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City, police say they have made an arrest in the case.

Around 2 p.m. on June 14, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 6500 block of S.E. 55th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 44-year-old William Ross dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that Ross was in an altercation with another man inside the home when he was shot.

On Tuesday, officials arrested 26-year-old Quantrell Young on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to Ross’ death.

