SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Spencer.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 34th and Spencer Rd. in Spencer.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that the victim was walking along the street when a dark-colored or black vehicle pulled up beside them.

An argument ensued, and the driver drove away before turning around and coming back to the scene.

Investigators say the suspect got out of the car and fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was shot in the back and the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Daszmail Massey in connection with the case.