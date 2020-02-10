Man arrested in Midwest City for Arkansas shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFOR/ KNWA) – A man accused in a shooting in northwest Arkansas has been arrested in Oklahoma.

On Sunday afternoon, investigators were called to a shooting at a Fort Smith park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to KNWA, authorities soon determined the suspect in the shooting was Julius Jefferies.

Jefferies was ultimately arrested in Midwest City and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.