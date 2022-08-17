OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported double shooting near S.W. 22nd and Blackwelder.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a deadly road rage incident in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

However, Quintero-Lopez died from her injuries. The 16-year-old was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the two victims were in the same car when they were involved in a road rage incident with at least one other vehicle.

“There was some sort of argument that started while they’re driving, and that’s what led up to the two victims being shot,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Tuesday, the U.S Marshals and local law enforcement arrested 34-year-old Darius Roshone Clark on a warrant for first-degree murder in Kennett, Missouri.

Officials say they also recovered a car that matched the description of a vehicle used in the double shooting.