Man arrested in Oklahoma City after crashing vehicle into strip mall, allegedly told police he aimed for vape store and marijuana dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested a man who crashed his vehicle into a shoe repair store when he allegedly intended to crash into a vape store and medical marijuana dispensary so he could burglarize them.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into police custody following the crash in the 7900 block of Hefner Road Wednesday night.

A man crashed his vehicle into a business located in a strip mall.

He ended up crashing the vehicle into a shoe repair business.

Officers arrived at the strip mall and the suspect surrendered. He allegedly told police that he intended to hit Freedom Vapor and MedShop405 so he could steal items inside.

Neither the suspect nor anyone else was injured.

