CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested in Texas following a deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma on April 26.

According to OHP, Michael McCauley was driving a semi-tractor on Highway 385 in Cimarron County when a semi-tractor hauling a John Deer swather struck McCauley’s semi-tractor, compromising his front tire.

OHP Traffic Homicide Unit determined the tire damage caused McCauley to go off the road and overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver kept driving and did not stop at the scene, OHP says.

Johan Heinrichs. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested Johan Heinrichs in Dalhart, Texas on May 23.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Heinrichs admitted to side-swiping the semi-tractor and admitted to knowing the resulting crash caused a fatality.

Heinrichs was booked into jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision involving a death, and destroying evidence.