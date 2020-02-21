Man arrested in Texas in connection to 2013 Tulsa homicide

James Bishop is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa Police Department.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in Texas in connection to a 2013 Tulsa murder, police say.

On Sept. 16, 2013, Tyler Gragg was murdered at a home in Tulsa near E. 50th St. and Norfolk Ave.

Tulsa police say the case remained unsolved until this week when a warrant was issued for James Bishop, 40, in connection to Gragg’s murder.

According to police, new information has been “unearthed by detectives re-examining the case and re-interviewing witnesses and suspects.”

Authorities say Bishop and another suspect, who has since died, allegedly shot and killed Gragg during a robbery.

Bishop is currently in Texas and is being held pending extradition to Oklahoma.