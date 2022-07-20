EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested following a deadly motorcycle crash near Edmond.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving multiple vehicles along Broadway Extension at Comfort Dr.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized an Edmond police officer on a motorcycle had been hit.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

“At approximately 3:00 this afternoon an Edmond police motorcycle officer was involved in a serious traffic accident. We are heartbroken to confirm that he has passed away from his injuries. Please keep our officer’s family, and the Edmond Police Department in your thoughts and prayers,” the Edmond Police Department posted on Facebook.

Although exact details about the crash have not been released, police have made an arrest.

Authorities arrested 54-tyear-old Jay Fite on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter or second-degree murder.