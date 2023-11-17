OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man is in jail after a domestic situation sparked an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in southeast Oklahoma City, and police said he is no stranger to law enforcement.

Oklahoma City Police said 28-year-old Ryan Malachi had an outstanding warrant for assault and battery on a police officer.

He now faces four new charges after an intense five-hour-long standoff.

“This call began to police around 5 a.m. on the city’s south side,” said Dillion Quirk with OKCPD. “A male and female happened to be inside the apartment. For whatever reason, the male refused to let the female leave.”

The call took police to the Aspen Walk Apartments near Southeast 59th and Sunnylane.

Inside one of the units was Malachi, who didn’t live there and refused to come out, according to police.

“The police department’s tactical unit was called to the scene,” said Quirk.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape.

Police worked for several hours to communicate with Malachi, attempting to talk him out of the apartment.

“The tactical unit introduced what we refer to as O-C Gas inside the apartment,” said Quirk.

After deploying the gas, Malachi surrendered.

“He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and then received several new charges,” added Quirk.

Police told News 4 those new charges include domestic assault with a deadly weapon, threatening an act of violence, possession of a firearm after a prior felony and interfering with a 911 call.