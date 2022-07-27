OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a disturbing incident at an Oklahoma City store.

On July 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a store in southwest Oklahoma City regarding an incident with a child.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the case involved a Peeping Tom allegation.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old victim told police that as he was in the restroom, he could feel someone breathing on him.

The report states that the victim looked up and could see a man looking over the bathroom stall wall.

Authorities arrested 63-year-old Roy Salinas on a Peeping Tom complaint.