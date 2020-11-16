Man at center of church camp rape case has probation revoked

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A case that shocked a community in Murray County has a new twist.

In the summer of 2016, a 13-year-old girl said she was raped by Benjamin Lawrence Petty while she was at a church camp at Falls Creek.

According to court documents, the victim said that Petty told her he was going to show her how to perform tricks on a device he brought to the camp when he suddenly pulled her into his cabin.

“Petty closed the door to his bedroom, tied [victim’s] hands behind her back, pulled down her jeans, pushed her face down on his bed, and violently raped and sodomized her,” the document states.

He was later arrested and charged with forcible sodomy, first-degree rape, and rape by instrumentation. He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Benjamin Petty, Oklahoma Department of Corrections

In January of 2018, Petty accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to just 15 years of probation in exchange for pleading guilty.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Petty was required to wear an ankle monitor for two years and register as an aggravated sex offender.

After the conditions of the case were released, the public was stunned.

David Pyle, who prosecuted the case, resigned as the Murray County Assistant District Attorney in 2018.

“You have to take into consideration the facts of this case,” Pyle told KFOR. “Is this a bad deal? Yes, it is; however, everyone involved in this case agreed with that recommendation.”

Now, it seems the case is making headlines again.

According to online court records, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Petty’s suspended sentence, saying he violated the terms of his probation.

Last month, a judge ordered that his sentence was revoked in full.

As a result, Petty was sentenced to 15 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

LATEST STORIES: