Man behind Jimmy’s Egg franchise dies of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community leaders are mourning the loss of an Oklahoma icon.

Loc Le, the owner of Jimmy’s Egg restaurants, has died from COVID-19.

Le was a native of Vietnam before immigrating to the United States. He opened his first restaurant at N.W. 16th and May back in 1980.

“1980, that’s when he first purchased a Jimmy’s Egg from a guy named Jimmy Newton,” said Ban Nguyen, Le’s son-in-law.

The single restaurant quickly became known across the state. Today, there 60 restaurants in 11 different states.

“We talked about multiple stores but we didn’t expect something of this magnitude for sure…He did good, he did good,” said Nguyen.

Le was also known all over the state and in Vietnam for his philanthropy.

“He built a church in Vietnam dedicated to his dad and he built a school for an orphanage that they called the school for children with no parents,” said Nguyen.

He also poured back into Oklahoma City, the city that would become his home.

Le helped develop multiple Catholic churches in south Oklahoma City.

He often remembered when he came to the U.S. with little to nothing, wanting to give back all he had been blessed with.

Le fell ill about a month ago.

“The ambulance came and that was almost a little bit over three weeks ago and um…that was tough,” said Nguyen.

Le survived died last Thursday.

His wife, Kim, is also in the hospital battling COVID-19. Her family says she is sedated and on a ventilator.

“Mom doesn’t know…We hope and pray almost every day for momma because can you imagine losing two of them?”

Doctors say they are hopeful for her recovery.

Le’s family is remembering his legacy, unmatched by most and remembered by many.

“The 75 years of his life, he had done so much that I would tell people that he had done more than three lifetimes worth.”