OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man made himself at home after breaking into an Oklahoma City school for children experiencing homelessness.

Oklahoma City Police say the man walked up to Positive Tomorrows school near NW 10th Street on July 4th and yanked one of the doors open, sounding the alarm.

“We received a call, police received a call, and we came to investigate what was going on in the building,” said Margaret Creighton, CEO of Positive Tomorrows.

Police said the man grabbed a bite to eat from the school cafeteria, took a shower, and then found a school t-shirt and shorts to change into before officers arrived.

“Apparently, he pilfered through some lockers in there, didn’t do any real damage to the school, but did spend some time in there,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers initially could not find the man once they arrived, but came back to the campus after school staff discovered him sleeping on a couch.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras that were littered throughout the building. However, the school did not want to share the video.

Creighton runs the private elementary school, which provides daycare and educates homeless children from six-weeks to sixth grade.



“There were no students, no faculty, or anyone else in the building,” said Creighton.

Investigators want to find the man so he will not do this to someone else, but the school said it wants to find the man to get him help.

“We suspect that he may have been someone that’s unhoused,” said Creighton. “As an organization who works with those who are not housed, it’s really important to us to make sure that he just finds the help that he needs.”

The school told KFOR it had its alarm company come out and check the doors and windows at the building, to make sure something like this situation does not happen again.

Police said if you recognize the man to call CrimeStoppers at 405-235-7300.