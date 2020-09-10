Man charged after allegedly inappropriately touching children at church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been charged after allegedly molesting young girls at a local church.

Mulugeta Legesse has been charged with two counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.

In June of 2019, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call about a sexual assault. A woman told investigators that her 7-year-old daughter told her that Legesse touched her inappropriately at church.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim asked Legesse for some candy and followed him to his vehicle.

At that point, the victim says Legesse touched her inappropriately and told her “she was not allowed to say anything to her mother or she would get into trouble,” the affidavit states.

Two months later, a father of a girl called police to say that he learned that his daughter had been molested by an elder at their church.

The father says that he found out that Legesse was removed from the church following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

According to the affidavit, he sat down with his children and spoke with them about Legesse’s removal. That is when he learned that his daughter had been touched.

Legesse was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.

