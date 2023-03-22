MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of hitting and killing an Oklahoma police officer has now been charged.

As the McAlester Police Department was dealing with the sudden passing of Capt. Richard Parker, they were hit with another tragedy.

While en route to lay Capt. Parker to rest, a truck hit a McAlester patrol car head-on, critically injuring the officer.

Officer Joseph Barlow was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, Barlow died from his injuries.

“Barlow served not only his nation in the United States Army, but his community of McAlester with great pride. We ask that you keep officer Barlow’s friends, family, and community in your thoughts as they grieve this great loss and continue to cope recently tragedies.” the McAlester Police Department said on Facebook.

Now, the driver who hit Barlow is being charged in connection with his death.

The driver of the truck, Martin Rivas Rodriguez, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, causing a fatal accident without a valid driver’s license, driving without a license and reckless driving.