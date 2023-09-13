TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a man already serving time for a murder has been charged in the deaths of three more people.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jack Grimes, Dewayne Selby and Glenda “Cookie” Parton were last seen in the Turley area with John Bryan Goode in October of 2021.

(L-R) Dewayne Selby, Jack Grimes, Cookie Parton. Images courtesy Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Grimes’ remains were found in wooded area near E 59th Place North on October 31, 2021.

Selby’s and Parton’s remains weren’t found until August 2023.

Their remains were found not far from where Grimes was discovered, near 56th Street North and Highway 75.

Goode, now 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

John Bryan Goode. Image courtesy Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Goode pleaded no contest in another Tulsa homicide case just one day before the new charges were brought against him.

He was sentenced to 32 years in that case and remains in the Tulsa County Jail.