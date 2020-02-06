Man charged for 2015 murder in Osage Nation Indian Country pleads guilty

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man charged with shooting and killing a rancher in Osage County in 2015 pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Keith Reece, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, admitted he intentionally shot and killed 46-year-old Rick Holt in Osage Nation Indian Country on Sept. 5, 2015.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in the plea agreement, Reece took Holt from his home and transported him to Osage Nation Indian Country where he shot Holt three times. Reece then dug a shallow grave and set the victim’s body on fire.

The murder case was originally filed in state court but in 2017, following an adverse ruling at the district court level that the State of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute the case, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling staying the case until jurisdictional issues were resolved.

On Thursday, Reece pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree.

Reece was placed into the custody of U.S. Marshals by a chief U.S. district judge who set sentencing for May 6, 2020.