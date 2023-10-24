ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man faces multiple charges in connection to a deadly crash involving a beloved school crossing guard.

According to the Enid Police Department, 61-year-old Dan Luskey was hit by a truck near an elementary school just as school let out for the day.

Luskey was flown to OU Health in critical condition. He was taken off life support and died days later.

“I miss him very very much,” said Ina Long, friend of Luskey. “No matter what he heard or saw, his whole focus was to get those children safely across the street.”

Authorities confirm Roberto Cruz Lopez now faces charges of first degree manslaughter and driving without a license.

Police say Lopez told officers he’d been using his passport as a license and his attorney was working on paperwork so he could get one.

A celebration of life was held for Luskey on Saturday, Oct. 21.