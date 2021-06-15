Man charged with disrupting Delta flight causing an emergency landing in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Atlanta man has been charged with one federal count of interference with a flight crew after forcing an emergency landing in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Stephon Jamar Duncan of Georgia caused a disturbance on Delta Flight #1730 from Atlanta forcing it to be diverted to Oklahoma City.

If convicted, Duncan faces up to twenty years in federal prison and up to a 4250,000 fine, followed by three years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma Police Department investigated this case and it is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report