Man charged with disrupting Delta flight causing an emergency landing in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Atlanta man has been charged with one federal count of interference with a flight crew after forcing an emergency landing in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Stephon Jamar Duncan of Georgia caused a disturbance on Delta Flight #1730 from Atlanta forcing it to be diverted to Oklahoma City.

If convicted, Duncan faces up to twenty years in federal prison and up to a 4250,000 fine, followed by three years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma Police Department investigated this case and it is ongoing.