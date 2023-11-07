EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An attorney for the man charged for the 2022 death of Edmond Officer Sergeant C.J. Nelson says he has died.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2022, Nelson and three other cars were sitting at a red light, at Broadway and Comfort Drive, when officials say a utility truck came barreling through at an unknown speed and slammed into Nelson’s motorcycle along with three other cars.

The husband and father-of-two’s motorcycle was pinned between a white truck and another car. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Jay Fite, 55, was charged with first degree manslaughter. Authorities say he was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck and killed Sgt. Nelson. He also reportedly had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Fite was recently released from jail on medical bond due to his declining health, according to his attorney.

Fite’s attorney confirmed on Tuesday that he has passed away. His exact cause of death is currently unknown.