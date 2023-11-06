OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The man accused of killing an Edmond police officer in 2022 was released from jail on a medical bond about a month ago, but has already violated his conditions.

Jay Fite, 55, has been charged with first degree manslaughter. Officials say he was behind the wheel that struck and killed Edmond motorcycle officer, Sergeant C.J. Nelson.

Fite told investigators he was “overworked and very tired” and at the time he was “going too fast and was not able to stop his vehicle.”

Oklahoma City Police said blood tests later revealed Fite had meth in his system.

“Still an accident. No intent to do crime here,” said Fite’s attorney, Billy Coyle.

Fite was arrested shortly after the July 2022 tragedy and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Coyle previously told News 4 Fite was too sick to be in jail.

In mid-September, attorneys on both sides agreed Fite be released on medical bond.

On September 27, Fite was put on house arrest under medical release.

Coyle couldn’t tell News 4 many details because of HIPAA laws. However, he said Fite’s condition is so bad jail staff can’t take care of him. There’s no word on if it’s terminal.

“I know that it is just in the beginning stages,” added Coyle.

Per the conditions of Fite’s medical release bond, he is required to charge the ankle monitor two hours every day.

Court documents show Fite’s GPS battery needed to be charged on October 27.

Fite reportedly put the tracking device on the charger at 12:09 p.m., but disconnected it at 12:14 p.m.

The GPS alerted again that it needed charging an hour later.

The tracking device then shut down at 2:19 p.m.

Officials tried getting a hold of Fite via text, but the message didn’t go through because his phone was allegedly turned off.

Fite’s father was called by officials and they were able to notify Fite he needed to charge the ankle monitor.

Fite plugged up his GPS and it went back online just before 4 p.m.

Court documents reveal Fite’s GPS was dead for an hour and 36 minutes.

“During this time, his whereabouts were unknown,” court records read.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office told KFOR in September if Fite violated any conditions, he would be returned to custody.

“The District Attorney’s Office was notified that Jay Fite was ill and hospitalized. Doctors recommended he be released on OR bond. We agreed based on the physicians recommendation with numerous conditions including the ankle monitor,“ said Brook Arbeitman, spokeswoman for Oklahoma County DA Vicki Behenna.

News 4 has reached back out to the OCDA’s office, asking what happens next now that Fite has reportedly violated his bond conditions. A spokesperson declined to comment at this time.

As of Monday afternoon, Fite did not appear in the Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate search.

Coyle told News 4 he doesn’t think the state will take any action.

The Oklahoma FOP and Edmond Police Department declined to comment.