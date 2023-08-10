OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 22-year-old has been arrested after U.S. Marshals and OKCPD officers found a 70-year-old man beaten in the front yard while serving a search warrant for him.

According to OKCPD, authorities were conducting a warrant search for 70-year-old Albert Gattison around NE 21st St. and N. Kelham Ave. on the afternoon of Friday, August 4.

When the arrived, they found Gattison on the lawn. He appeared to have been physically assaulted at some point during the day.

Gattison was taken to a local hospital where it was learned he suffered a critical head injury and was not expected to survive. He was taken off life support August 9 and died from his injuries.

While investigating, police arrested 22-year-old Jermaine Harvey, who was originally booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery on August 6.

Jermaine Harvey. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The charge has since been amended to manslaughter in the first degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.