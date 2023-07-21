NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The man accused of shooting and killing another person during an argument on Main Street in Norman has been charged with murder.

According to police, 62-year-old Mark Kottka got into an argument with another driver on Main Street, just west of Sooner Mall just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

At some point during the argument, officials say Kottka shot the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

“Officers located them when they arrived on scene and rendered aid, along with the help of witnesses. That individual remained on scene. The shooter remained on scene,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman Police Department PIO. “Due to the injuries sustained by one of the involved parties, we’re still working to determine exactly what occurred outside of the altercation that was seen by some witnesses.”

Kottka was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

He has now officially been charged with Murder in the First Degree. His bond is set at $4 million.

According to Kottka’s LinkedIn profile, he’s a certified law enforcement firearm instructor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are still looking for more information. If you witnessed or know anything, contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1600 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).