Man charged with murder after body found at Del City hotel

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect has been charged after a man was found dead inside a hotel room in Del City last month.

On Oct. 5, officials found the body of a man inside a hotel room at the Woodspring Suites in Del City.

“We had a gentleman staying there, kind of died under suspicious circumstances,” Major Bradley Rule, with the Del City Police Department, said.

Investigators say they were able to quickly determine that foul play was involved in his death.

“The scene was a little suspicious, and there was a mark on his body we found a little suspicious,” Rule said.

According to court documents, the victim, identified as Vaughn Johnson, died several hours before police arrived on the scene.

Now, charges have been filed in the case.

Court records show that 40-year-old Robert Hausam has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case.

LATEST STORIES: