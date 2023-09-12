GLENCOE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a missing persons case has become a homicide investigation.

Samuel Cade Crawford, 21, was last seen at Bill’s Corner in Morrison at approximately 4:15 p.m. on August 29, 2023.

On September 4, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI to assist.

The OSBI joined the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Police Department, and Noble County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

On September 8, an Oklahoma National Guard helicopter was used to conduct an aerial search of open fields in Payne County.

During the search, portions of Crawford’s truck were spotted in Glencoe.

While executing a search warrant on the property was executed, agents found a deceased male. The body was transported to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine positive identification and cause of death.

OSBI officials now say based on information obtained through the investigation, 21-year-old Christopher Michael Somers was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on First-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, and Operating a Chop Shop.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact tips@osbi.ok.gov.