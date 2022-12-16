OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who is charged with murder has been sentenced for a separate crime.

Octavio Sanchez has been charged with first-degree murder related to the 2018 death of Margarita Sandoval.

Concerns grew about Sandoval when family members didn’t hear from her after moving in with Octavio Sanchez and Desiree Sanchez.

In May of 2021, Norman police were called to Sanchez’s home following a complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a decomposing body wrapped in a plastic box.

Court documents say Sandoval’s death was ruled a homicide. Even after she disappeared, court documents claim that the pair continued to collect on her Social Security checks.

In addition to finding the body, investigators also found a firearm hidden in a trash can in the kitchen and a loaded 16-round magazine.

Police say they found more than eight pounds of marijuana, scales, and several vacuum baggies containing marijuana residue.

In addition to being charged with the murder, Octavio Sanchez was federally indicted on a count of illegally possessing a firearm.

He was found guilty on that charge and sentenced to 120 months in prison.

Sanchez has yet to go to trial for the murder charge.

Sanchez was also charged for conspiracy, fraud, and identity theft related to his misuse of Social Security benefits and tax stimulus payments.

Sanchez’s previous criminal history includes convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substances, and burglary.