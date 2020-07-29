Man charged with murder following shooting death of Beaver teen

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of murdering a teenager in Beaver County.

Dalton Creed, 28, is suspected of murdering 17-year-old Logan Busby. He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) news release.

Creed is accused of killing Busby during the early morning hours of July 14.

Beaver Police Department officials requested OSBI assistance at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 14 following a shooting in the 300 block of Avenue N in Beaver.

A dispatcher had received a 9-1-1 call that Busby had been shot.

Busby died in a hospital.

Creed is in the Beaver County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

