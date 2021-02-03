Man charged with murdering 5 children, one man in Oklahoma home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of shooting five children has now been charged with the horrific crime.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers with the Muskogee Police Department were called to a home in the 900 block of Indiana following a shooting.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that multiple people had been shot.

When officers arrived at the home, they spotted Jarron Deajon Pridgeon holding a gun.

Home where Muskogee family was killed/ Photo: KJRH

Authorities say an officer fired one round at Pridgeon but missed. The suspect then led police on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody.







Jarron Deajon Pridgeon. Pic: Muskogee County booking photo

When police went inside the home, they were met with a grisly scene.

Investigators say one man and four small children were found dead in the home. A fifth child later died after being life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital.

Officials say one woman also was rushed to a Tulsa hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Family members tell KFOR that Brittany Anderson’s five young children were all shot and killed. The children include 9-year-old Quedynce, 6-year-old Navaeh, 5-year-old Harmony, 3-year-old Jaidus, and 2-year-old Jalaiya.

Brittany Anderson and children. Photo provided by family.

Family members say Pridgeon is the father of some of the children.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for the children’s funeral expenses.

Now, officials say Pridgeon has now been charged with the crime.

According to court documents, Pridgeon has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of shooting with intent to kill, and possession of firearms after a felony conviction.