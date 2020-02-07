Man charged with second-degree murder after injured woman found outside hospital

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in Guthrie’s first homicide of the year has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Around 7:21 p.m. on Jan. 4, dispatchers with the Guthrie Police Department received a call about a female who was unconscious in front of Mercy Hospital, located at 200 S. Academy.

When officers arrived, they found Roshauna Ray in the bushes outside of the hospital’s main entrance. Investigators say Ray had suffered multiple stab wounds and died from her injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities determined the suspect was 40-year-old Clyde Fields. Fields was arrested by the Del City Police Department one day after the crime.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine where the crime took place.

Court records in Payne County show that Fields has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Fields is also facing charges of assault and battery upon a police officer and unauthorized removal of a body in Logan County.