Man charged with second-degree murder in death of Oklahoma mother

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend just one day after Mother’s Day has been charged with her murder.

Around 8:45 p.m. on May 11, officers with the Weatherford Police Department were called to the Best Western following reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Ashley Barr suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say 27-year-old Zach Sherwood was arrested in connection to her death. According to Sherwood’s Facebook page, the two were in a relationship.

Family members told KFOR that it was something they feared might happen to the mother of three.

“We tried,” family friend Deenda Gonzalez said. “God knows we tried.”

Kathy Alvarado tells KFOR she pleaded with her daughter just hours before her death.

“I said, ‘He’s going to hurt you badly or he’s going to kill you,’ and ‘Please come home to me,’” Alvarado said.

According to police, Sherwood was arrested and charged with assault and battery just two months ago when Ashley’s friends say she was attacked.

“I said, ‘Ashley, he showed his true colors with that’ and ‘He will kill you’ and ‘He’s a monster,’” family friend Ashton said.

Zachary Sherwood
Zachary Sherwood

On Thursday, Weatherford police said that the Custer County District Attorney’s Office charged Sherwood with second-degree murder in connection to Barr’s death.

