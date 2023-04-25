OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man has been charged with setting fire to a local church.

According to the United States Department of Justice, a criminal complaint was unsealed on Monday that charged 54-year-old Oscar Reynaldo Gomez with arson of the God of No Limits Church (GONL).

On Monday, April 17, fire crews responded to GONL in Oklahoma City around 5 a.m. after the building caught on fire. After the fire, federal investigators are called in to help investigate.

Officials say public records show that on April 23, 2023, Gomez was charged with one count of arson by criminal complaint. An affidavit says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) identified Gomez as the person who set the fire and later arrested him.

Gomez appeared in federal court on the complaint on Monday and according to the Dept. of Justice, the court ordered for Gomez to be detained until further proceedings.

Officials say if Gomez is found guilty, he will face no less than five years and up to twenty years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.