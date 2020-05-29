Man charged with using stolen identities to purchase multiple vehicles

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man has been charged in federal court for allegedly fraudulently using other people’s identities when he purchased two vehicles and attempted to purchase a third vehicle.

Ryan Andy Cuevas, 32, of Moreno Valley, California, is charged with financial institution fraud, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of a social security number and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with our partners at the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations, will protect the integrity of U.S. identity documents by prosecuting those who steal the identities of other law-abiding citizens and those who defraud financial institutions. This defendant came from California to our great state to allegedly defraud our citizens, and we won’t stand for it,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

According to a criminal complaint, Cuevas allegedly submitted a fraudulent application for credit financing on Nov. 30, 2019, to Tinker Federal Credit Union for the purchase of an RV from Bob Hurley RV in Tulsa.

In the process, Cuevas is alleged to have used the identity of R.Z, including R.Z.’s name and social security number. The defendant was approved for a $38,000 loan and eventually picked up the RV on Dec. 2, 2019, in Pawhuska.

On Dec. 2, Cuevas is also alleged to have used a false identity when applying for financing to purchase a truck suitable to pull the RV at Patriot Chevrolet in Bartlesville.

The criminal complaint says Cuevas used a blended name from two different men, consisting of an address and California driver’s license belonging to S.R. and a social security number belonging to S.F.

Based on information received back from credit agencies and financial institutions, sales representatives at Patriot Chevrolet reported the questionable activity to the Bartlesville Police Department on Dec. 4, 2019.

During the subsequent investigation and arrest, officers searched a 2011 Mercedes that Cuevas was driving and found fraudulent identity documents and the RV title and key. Documents included copies of birth certificates, social security cards, social security number annual earnings reports, wage and earning statements from various employers and California driver’s licenses.

Officers further discovered the Mercedes had been fraudulently purchased in California on Nov. 22, 2019, and driven to Oklahoma, according to the complaint. The defendant allegedly used the same identity when purchasing the Mercedes that was used to apply for financing at Patriot Chevrolet.