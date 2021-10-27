Man confesses to abuse that led to death of 17-month-old baby in Norman; multiple injuries found, police say child abused over period of time

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police say a man confessed to abuse that led to the death of a 17-month-old baby on Wednesday.

Demontre Deshawn Rose, 21, confessed to multiple acts of abuse, including putting a sock in the baby’s mouth and lying on top of him until he was unresponsive, according to Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

The baby died in a hospital on Wednesday. He had been on life support since Oct. 23, when he was brought to the hospital.

Demontre Rose

Rose was described as the child’s sole caretaker. No information was provided on whether he’s the baby’s biological father.

“We are not releasing that information at this point,” Jensen told KFOR. “At this point we are naming him as the sole caretaker.”

Police were called to Norman Regional Hospital on Oct. 23 regarding an unresponsive 17 month old.

Medical staff attempted to save the baby, who was hospitalized for need of advanced medical care.

The baby had suffered extensive trauma, suffering internal injuries including a spleen laceration, liver laceration, collapsed lung, rib fractures and hemorrhage in both eyes. He also had bruising and bite marks.

“What we do believe is that the abuse was over a period of time,” Jensen said.

Rose was arrested on Oct. 23 on suspicion of child abuse by injury, but the complaint against him has since been amended to first-degree murder, according to Jensen.

Jensen did not have information on whether the baby’s mother had any presence in the baby’s day-to-day life, saying only that it is under investigation.

Rose is the Cleveland County Detention Center’s custody.