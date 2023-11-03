CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of backing into a Cleveland County Deputy’s patrol car has been convicted by a jury.

According to the Cleveland Co. District Attorney’s Office, Jonathan Roland’s verdict returned guilty for multiple felonies, including Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

Jonathan Roland. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

In December of 2022, Deputy Patrick Sheriff approached a truck that suddenly backed into his patrol vehicle and then sped away. Dep. Sheriff chased the suspect until he finally stopped, but once again, the individual backed into his vehicle with Sheriff still inside.

Officials say the suspect then crashed out and bailed on foot. Investigators were able to find him at an apartment in Bethany, where he was arrested.

Roland was also found in possession of a stolen gun after a previous felony conviction as well as having two stolen vehicles.

“Actions like this defendant’s are extremely dangerous. They are the reason we say that law enforcement puts their lives on the line each and every day,” said District Attorney Greg Mashburn. “We encourage everyone to lock their car doors and to safely store their guns to reduce the risk of them ending up in the hands of defendants like this one.”

According to the D.A.’s Office, the jury recommends:

Count 1: Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon – 30 Years

Count 2: Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction – 7 Years

Count 3: Possession of Stolen Vehicle – 3 Years

Count 4: Eluding a Police Officer – 1 Year

Count 5: Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property – 3 Years

Count 6: Larceny of Automobile – 4 Years

Officials say Roland is still awaiting his formal sentencing.