CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Choctaw County jury recently found a suspect guilty of First Degree Murder in the 2019 death of a Hugo man.

Hugo Police Department officers discovered 34-year-old Jeremy Ryan Barnett sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle on Egg Shell Road with a slash to his neck around 2:30 p.m. March 11, 2019.

He was transported to Choctaw County Memorial Hospital in Hugo where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined then-30-year-old Gregory Allen Gamblin II was responsible for the murder of Barnett.

On March 12, 2019, the Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office filed First Degree Murder charges against Gamblin.

Officers from the Hugo Police Department, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw Tribal Police and Agents from the OSBI took Gamblin into custody at a residence in Fort Towson that same day.

On January 20, 2023, a jury found Gamblin guilty and recommended a sentence of Life Without Parole.

Gamblin’s formal sentencing is schedule for March 7, 2023.