WELCH, Okla. (KFOR) — A man who was serving time for the disappearance of two Craig County teenagers was released from prison.

On Friday, Ronnie Busick was released from the Lexington prison. He is the only living suspect in the case of two missing teenagers from Welch.

The case began in 1999 when investigators discovered the bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman inside their burning home in Welch.

Authorities soon learned that the couple’s daughter, 16-year-old Ashley Freeman, and her friend, 16-year-old Lauria Bible, were missing.

Although rescue teams searched the area, they never found any sign of the teenagers.

Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible (family photo)

The initial investigation didn’t get very far, but authorities said a review in recent years uncovered new evidence, including witness statements linking Ronnie Busick, Warren Phillip Welch, and David Pennington to the killings.

Several witnesses said the men killed the Freemans over money owed for drugs, according to authorities.

19 years after the murders, authorities charged Busick with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the cold case. The other two men have since died.

Ronnie Busick, Craig County Jail.

In an arrest affidavit filed in Busick’s case, authorities believe Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible were “kidnapped, tied up, raped and held at Welch’s mobile home for a ‘matter of days’ before being strangled.”

For 24 years, authorities have searched different areas of northeast Oklahoma and other surrounding states in hopes of finding the girls’ remains.

However, nothing has been found.

Busick received a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the case, but he also earned credit for time served.

He was released from custody on Friday.

If anyone has information on the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, please contact the OSBI at 800.522.8017.

A $50,000 reward remains active.