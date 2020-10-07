Man convicted of killing girlfriend’s 4-month-old son

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A jury has recommended that a man spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of killing a 4-month-old baby.

On April 6, 2018, Oklahoma City police were called to a local hospital after a 4-month-old little boy was brought into the emergency room.

Doctors quickly noticed that the child, Ryan Keesee, had injuries consistent with child abuse. Sadly, he died a short time later.

Ryan’s mother, Kaitlin Keesee, told KFOR that her boyfriend, Antonio Goodwin, was caring for her children while she was at work.

She says she stayed a little longer at work to make overtime and then started receiving frantic phone calls.

“Your son’s in the hospital and it’s bad, it’s really bad,” she recalled.

As she rushed to the hospital, she called Goodwin who blamed the boy’s injuries on her young daughter.

“He’s all like ‘I walked in and Brooklynn was jumping on him,'” Kaitlin said.

When she arrived at the hospital, she said Ryan was unrecognizable.

“I’m like ‘what?!’ I’m like ‘this ain’t my baby, this is not my baby,'” she said.

Police ultimately arrested Goodwin on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Antonio Goodwin, Oklahoma County Jail

Earlier this month, a jury found Goodwin guilty of first-degree murder and recommended that he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Goodwin’s formal sentencing is set for Nov. 9.

