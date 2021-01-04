Man dead after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading officers on pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man is dead after he allegedly stole a vehicle, led officers on a short pursuit and then shot himself.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“We got a call of a stolen vehicle at the apartments at 41st and Drexel,” Lt. Dennis Layden, with the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Hefner Division, said.

That was the beginning of an early Sunday morning crime-spree that took a deadly turn.

“Officers arrived on scene and a short time later while they were getting information from the victim, the vehicle drove past the scene again. Officers were able to get behind the vehicle at 42nd and Drexel,” Layden said.

That led to a short chase.

The driver then crashed the stolen vehicle into a parked car near N.W. 42nd and Independence and came to a stop in a yard across the street, according to police.

“While the officers were trying to make contact with the driver, trying to call the driver out, they heard a gunshot,” Layden said.

Police established a perimeter and continued to try and get the driver to exit the vehicle.

“Windows were very heavily tinted on the car, weren’t able to see inside, and with assistance of the tact team, officers were able to respond, use some of their techniques to gain entry to the car,” Layden said.

Once they were inside, officers found the driver dead. Officials said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“There weren’t any other crashes besides the driver crashing into the parked car. No officers were hurt. No officers fired rounds,” Layden said.

The driver has not yet been identified by police.