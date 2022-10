CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Anadarko man has died after he was hit by a car.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 1, emergency crews were called to an accident in the 38100 block of County Street 2650, near Anadarko.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 58-year-old Charles Tustison was walking southbound on County Street 2650 when he was hit by a Chevy Traverse.

Tustison was pronounced dead at the scene.