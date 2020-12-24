Man dies after being hit by car in Ottawa County

COMMERCE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man has died after being hit by a car in Ottawa County.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian along US-69A, 50 yards south of County Road 60.

Investigators say 27-year-old Travis Huff was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S.- 69A.

Officials say a 2008 Dodge Charger was heading northbound and tried to go left around Huff. However, the trooper’s report states that Huff stepped into the path of the vehicle and was killed at the scene.